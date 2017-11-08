Coast Guard Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving Slaw

Posted by Diana Sherbs, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Prepared by Chief Petty Officer David Hoover

Culinary Specialist “A” School

Training Center Petaluma

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the dressing:

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 up apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoon maple syrup

4 teaspoon dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 medium red onion, chopped

For the slaw:

1 small head of green cabbage (about 2.5 lbs, or 10 cups shredded)

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

3/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1 cup dried cranberries

3/4 cup fresh Italian parsley,

coarsely chopped kosher salt black pepper

Step 1.

Make Dressing:

Whisk the vinegar, oil, maple syrup, Dijon mustard and salt together in a bowl.

Add the Red Onion and stir to combine. Let sit at least 10 minutes for the flavors to meld.

Step 2.

Make the salad:

Place the shredded cabbage, almonds, cranberries and parsley in a large bowl.

Add the dressing and stir to combine.

Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.

Notes: Make ahead of time, this slaw can sit out at room temperature for up to 2 hours without wilting, it also allows the flavors to come together.

Tags: Coast Guard Thanksgiving, cooking, Military Family Month, recipe, Thanksgiving