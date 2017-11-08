Coast Guard Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving Slaw
Posted by Diana Sherbs, Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Prepared by Chief Petty Officer David Hoover
Culinary Specialist “A” School
Training Center Petaluma
Serves 8
Ingredients
For the dressing:
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/4 up apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoon maple syrup
4 teaspoon dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 medium red onion, chopped
For the slaw:
1 small head of green cabbage (about 2.5 lbs, or 10 cups shredded)
1 cup red cabbage, shredded
3/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
1 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup fresh Italian parsley,
coarsely chopped kosher salt black pepper
Step 1.
Make Dressing:
Whisk the vinegar, oil, maple syrup, Dijon mustard and salt together in a bowl.
Add the Red Onion and stir to combine. Let sit at least 10 minutes for the flavors to meld.
Step 2.
Make the salad:
Place the shredded cabbage, almonds, cranberries and parsley in a large bowl.
Add the dressing and stir to combine.
Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.
Notes: Make ahead of time, this slaw can sit out at room temperature for up to 2 hours without wilting, it also allows the flavors to come together.
Comments
Tags: Coast Guard Thanksgiving, cooking, Military Family Month, recipe, Thanksgiving