Coast Guard Thanksgiving: Roasted Turkey

Posted by Diana Sherbs, Thursday, November 16, 2017

Prepared by Chief Petty Officer Ben Murray

Culinary Specialist “A” School instructor

Training Center Petaluma

Ingredients:

1 turkey 10-12 lbs

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

2 feet kitchen twine

Step 1

Remove the giblets from the cavity of the turkey. Check inside the turkey to make sure it is well cleaned. Lock the wings in place by twisting the wing tips behind the back of the turkey.

Step 2

Season the inside and outside of the turkey with salt and pepper. Rub the skin thoroughly with the olive oil.

Step 3

Place the turkey breast side down in the roasting pan, on a rack (if possible).

Step 4

Place in an oven preheated to 325 degrees.

Step 5

Roast 1 hour, turn the turkey breast side up. Roast 1 additional hour. Baste turkey with drippings (fat only) every 30 minutes.

Step 6

Remove turkey from oven, using a meat thermometer, take an internal temperature in the inner thigh of the turkey. The internal temperature should be at least 180 degrees.

Step 7

Allow turkey to rest for at least 15 minutes before carving.

