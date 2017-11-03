Coast Guard Thanksgiving: Maple Bacon Baked Brie

Posted by Diana Sherbs, Friday, November 3, 2017

Prepared by Chief Petty Officer Cleveland Knowles

Culinary Specialist “A” School instructor

Training Center Petaluma

Ingredients

8 slices bacon, chopped

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 sheet puff pastry dough, defrosted

1 wheel of brie

1 egg (egg wash)

1/4 cup water (egg wash)

2 tablespoon pecans

Bread for serving

Step 1.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small sauté pan over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes

Drain fat.

Add maple syrup to cooked bacon and stir until combined.

Step 2.

On Parchment-lined baking sheet, roll out puff pastry dough.

Place brie on top and top with all but 2 tablespoons of the maple-bacon mixture.

Fold up each corner of the puff pastry dough, brushing each corner with egg wash.

Step 3.

Brush the sides with the egg wash and top with the remaining maple-bacon mixture and pecans.

Step 4.

Place in oven.

Bake until puff pastry is golden brown (cover with foil if it starts to get too dark) or about 10-12 minutes.

Step 5.

Slice on a bias and toast bread in oven (about 5 minutes).

Serve immediately with bread.

