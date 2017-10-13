Honor, Respect, Devotion to Duty: Fifth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Allen W. Thiele

Coast Guard chief petty officers are known to make a significant difference in the Coast Guard. But some chiefs, like the fifth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Allen W. Thiele, do more – they leave a legacy.

Thiele died Sept. 23, 2017, at his home in Washington Island, Wisconsin. He was 77.

“During his tenure as the fifth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard restructured, reshaped and resized,” said the current Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Steve Cantrell. “During this formative time, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Thiele was a stalwart in promoting the responsibilities of the men and women of the Coast Guard to hold fast to and uphold our motto of ‘Semper Paratus.'”

Thiele enlisted in the Coast Guard on Nov. 25, 1958, and retired Sept. 1, 1990, having served nearly 32 years.

During his career, he was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Raritan (WYT-93), Mesquite (WLB-305), and Owasco (WHEC-39). He also served as the officer in charge of the Coast Guard Cutter Wyaconda (WLR-75403) and Tern (WPB-87343).

His was stationed at several Great Lake units, including Light Station Algoma, Recruiting Office Milwaukee and Boating Safety Detachment Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He also served as the command enlisted advisor for the 14th Coast Guard District in Honolulu.

Thiele’s final tour was at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he served as the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard from 1986-1990.

A memorial service will be held in Washington Island, Wisconsin, Oct. 14, 2017, where he will also be laid to rest.

