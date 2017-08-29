Port conditions in affected Hurricane Harvey areas

Posted by LaDonna Davis, Tuesday, August 29, 2017

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office have the current port conditions set within the effected areas of Hurricane Harvey and surrounding areas of the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday.

The effects of Hurricane Harvey along the Texas coast resulted in significant flooding and impacted the surrounding ports. The Coast Guard along with the ASCOE and TGLO understand the international and global significance of the Gulf Coast ports and are currently conducting surveys and thorough port assessments prior to reopening.

The below ports were in the direct path of the Harvey and condition are as follows:

Corpus Christi:

Port of Brownsville – port condition normal

Port of Corpus Christi – Port Condition Zulu

Calhoun Port Authority – Port Condition Zulu

Houston:

Freeport – Port Condition Zulu

Galveston – Port Condition Zulu

Houston – Port Condition Zulu

Texas City – Port Condition Zulu

“The Coast Guard is working very closely with our federal, state and local partners to make sure we do this as safely and quickly as possible,” said Capt. Tony Hahn, incident commander and captain of the port in Corpus Christi. “We are continuing port assessments and collecting data on damage, debris and pollution in order to regain full operation of the affected ports.

Port condition are a gradual, time phased development based on impact of storm and assessment of safety conditions.

Port Condition WHISKEY: A heightened condition in which gale force winds are possible within 72 hours. All commercial vessels and barges greater than 500 gross tons and all oceangoing barges and their supporting tugs shall report to the Coast Guard Captain of the Port their intention to depart or remain in port. They shall also complete an application and submit it in writing within 24 hours to the Coast Guard COTP to remain in port.

Port Condition X-RAY: A readiness condition in which gale force winds are possible within 48 hours. Vessels more than 500 gross tons and oceangoing barges and their supporting tugs should make preparations to leave the port or have received permission from the Coast Guard COTP to remain in port.

Port Condition YANKEE: A warning condition in which gale force winds are possible within 24 hours. During Port Condition YANKEE all affected ports are under vessel traffic control measures. All vessels greater than 500 gross tons and oceangoing barges and their supporting tugs with permission to remain in port should make their final mooring arrangements.

Port Condition ZULU: A danger condition in which gale force winds are possible within 12 hours. In Port Condition ZULU the port is closed and all port operations are suspended except for vessel movements and activities specifically authorized by the Coast Guard COTP

