Honor, Respect, Devotion to Duty: MK2 Jasen Newman

Friday, August 18, 2017

Written by Mary Ann Bader

Coast Guard Art Program Coordinator

It’s not often a Coast Guard service member is also a member of the Coast Guard Art Program (COGAP). In fact, this is very rare, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen Newman, a machinery technician, is among a select few who can lay claim to this twin appellation.

Newman has been a member of COGAP for two years. In this short time he has produced two outstanding works, both of which have been accepted into the Coast Guard’s permanent collection. This year’s piece, “Arctic Drop,” shows the nitty-gritty insides of a Hercules HC-130 airplane as service members from Air Station Kodiak deploy weather collecting probes. His earlier work, “Hoist Training,” featured crew from Station Bodega Bay handling a rescue litter. In both cases, 30-year-old Newman has created powerful scenes of service members performing duties not frequently seen by the public.

“Art is a great medium to teach the public about the Coast Guard,” said Newman. “There are only so many words you can use to describe what we do but art, especially painting, has the ability to affect the viewer at an emotional level. It is that connection to the viewer that I strive to create through my work. I want them to see what we do in the Coast Guard and understand the important role we play.

“I chose the image because the perspective of the shot really drew me in,” continued Newman. “I felt as if I was in the HC-130 watching the meteorological data collection instruments being deployed.”

He noted that the painting was completed over several months due to his deployment schedule.

“In researching the image, I learned about the U.S. Coast Guard’s presence in the Arctic and the various partnerships involved,” said Newman. “I found both the image and the mission it represents to be fascinating.”

When in port, Newman said he enjoys spending time bicycling with his wife or playing with their two dogs. During his free time outside of those activities, he creates oil paintings.

COGAP’s mission is to educate different audiences about the service by highlighting members executing duties among its 11 mission areas. These missions range from search and rescue and buoy tending to environmental and national defense protection.

“My goals” Newman concluded, “are to serve by doing what I know as a technician and as an artist…to do the work and tell the story from the special vantage point my experience provides.”

This skilled and talented machinery technician is doing just that.

