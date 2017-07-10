Warrior Games 2017: Taking home the gold

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, July 10, 2017

Written by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant DeVuyst

After a week of fierce competition, Coast Guard representatives in the 2017 Warrior Games are going home with accolades. The four Coasties played a role on an overall Navy/Coast Guard team, and together they earned many team and individual medals. They competed in archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming and track.

Notably, Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Troha and veteran Petty Officer 3rd Class Krissy Esget earned five and two medals, respectively, in swimming events. Esget also finished fourth in a shooting event, and Troha was a member of the Navy’s gold medal sitting volleyball team. Another Coast Guard athlete, Fireman Christopher North, joined two U.S. Navy sailors to earn a bronze medal in a team archery event.

Winning a medal in a national athletic competition is no small measure of success. However, if there is one thing to be learned from our conversations with Esget and Troha last week, it is that the true reward is in getting there.

Like every athlete at the Warrior Games, those two faced a point in the past where giving up must have looked appealing. When someone sustains a serious injury or illness, they have every excuse to take it easy. Instead these four, and other service members from across the armed forces, chose to find direction and motivation in a tragedy.

Congratulations to Team Navy/Coast Guard, and all the inspiring athletes who competed in this year’s Warrior Games!

