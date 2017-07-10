Warrior Games 2017: Taking home the gold
Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, July 10, 2017
Written by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant DeVuyst
After a week of fierce competition, Coast Guard representatives in the 2017 Warrior Games are going home with accolades. The four Coasties played a role on an overall Navy/Coast Guard team, and together they earned many team and individual medals. They competed in archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming and track.
Notably, Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Troha and veteran Petty Officer 3rd Class Krissy Esget earned five and two medals, respectively, in swimming events. Esget also finished fourth in a shooting event, and Troha was a member of the Navy’s gold medal sitting volleyball team. Another Coast Guard athlete, Fireman Christopher North, joined two U.S. Navy sailors to earn a bronze medal in a team archery event.
Winning a medal in a national athletic competition is no small measure of success. However, if there is one thing to be learned from our conversations with Esget and Troha last week, it is that the true reward is in getting there.
Like every athlete at the Warrior Games, those two faced a point in the past where giving up must have looked appealing. When someone sustains a serious injury or illness, they have every excuse to take it easy. Instead these four, and other service members from across the armed forces, chose to find direction and motivation in a tragedy.
Congratulations to Team Navy/Coast Guard, and all the inspiring athletes who competed in this year’s Warrior Games!
Coast Guard veteran Yeoman Kristen Esget hugs Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Danielle Pothoof after competing in the 50m breaststroke swimming event of the 2017 Dept. of Defense Warrior Games event in Chicago July 9, 2017. DoD photo by EJ Hersom.
Coast Guard Intelligence Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Troha competes in the freestyle event at the University of Illinois at Chicago during the 2017 Warrior Games. Team Navy is comprised of athletes from Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor, the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guard members, providing resources and support to their families. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mike DiMestico.
Team Navy poses after winning the gold medal in sitting volleyball at the 2017 Warrior Games at the United Center. Team Navy is comprised of athletes from Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor, the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guard members, providing resources and support to their families. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lenny Lacrosse.
Coast Guard veteran Petty Officer 3rd Class Krissy Esget mentally prepares to compete in discus during the 2017 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., July 5, 2017. The DoD Warrior Games are an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic-style sports including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball. DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg.
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Estrada, of Team Navy, competes in the men’s upright cycling competition during the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games are an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic-style sports including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball. DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patrick Gordon.
Members of the 2017 Warrior Games Team Navy celebrate their gold medal winning victory against Team Army in the sitting volleyball tournament at the United Center. Team Navy is comprised of athletes from Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor, the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guard members, providing resources and support to their families. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lenny LaCrosse.
