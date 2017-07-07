Honor, Respect, Devotion to Duty: 2017 Diversity Recognition Award recipients

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Friday, July 7, 2017

Each year the Sea Service Leadership Association brings together service women and men, decision makers, policy influencers and thought leaders to address global, military challenges and encourage and strengthen the leadership development of veterans. Recently, the SSLA hosted an awards luncheon honoring a couple of our own Coast Guard service members for their exemplary leadership and accomplishments in advancing diversity and inclusion within the Coast Guard.

Presented by Coast Guard Vice Commandant Adm. Charles Michel, Lt. Cmdr. Carrie McKinney received the Capt. Dorothy Stratton Women’s Leadership Award and Chief Petty Officer Shannon Daugherty received the Master Chief Petty Officer Pearl Faurie Women’s Leadership Award.

The Capt. Dorothy Stratton Women’s Leadership Award was established in 2001 to be presented annually to recognize a woman officer who has demonstrated exceptional leadership. The award is named in honor of Capt. Dorothy Stratton, the first director of the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve, more commonly referred to as “SPARs,” which is an acronym of the Coast Guard’s motto “Semper Paratus, Always Ready.”

McKinney demonstrated this exceptional leadership by dedicating more than 400 hours spearheading initiatives including mentoring and empowering junior members and influencing senior leaders to effect positive change in family support initiatives. Her leadership has inspired Coast Guard-wide improvement in the lives of active duty parents.

McKinney is currently stationed at the Pacific Area Preparedness Office in Alameda where she works as a Domestic Contingency Planner and the Pacific Area Continuity of Operations Manager.

The Master Chief Petty Officer Pearl Faurie Women’s Leadership Award was established in 2001 to be presented annually to recognize an enlisted woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership. The award is named in honor of Master Chief Petty Officer Pearl Faurie, the first woman Master Chief Petty Officer in the Coast Guard.

While Daugherty was not available to receive the award in person, Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer Leilani Cale-Jones accepted the award on her behalf.

“Having the Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard receive the award for me is an extremely high honor,” said Daugherty. “Knowing her hectic schedule and the important issues she continually advocates for, I truly appreciate her taking time to accept this for me.”

Deputy Commandant for Mission Support Vice Adm. Sandra Stosz later presented the award to Daugherty during a recognition ceremony in Alameda, California.

Daugherty is a passionate leader in maritime law enforcement who has made tremendous gains in the safety and security of 1,675 personnel across 68 acres of Coast Guard Island. She has dedicated hundreds of hours of her free time cultivating sportsmanship and character among the student athletes of the Oakland Military Institute.

“I don’t know if this has completely sunk in yet, but I do not take this recognition lightly,” said Daugherty. “I have always tried to take the simple approach of doing the best you can with what you have. My goal is to set the very best example that I can for my team, my unit, and the honor of representing the Coast Guard. I have been extremely blessed with the leaders and mentors that have taken their time to invest in me. This is a true reflection of their guidance, support and mentorship.”

As for being a mentor herself, Daugherty had some wisdom to impart.

“My best advice would be to push your limits, don’t let others put limitations on you,” says Daugherty. “As females, we are very good at letting doubt – internal and external – make decisions for us. Push that doubt aside and get out of your comfort zone. You are the only one that dictates how far or how high your career goes. Show up everyday willing to work hard and earn your success.”

Daugherty currently serves as the Security Chief of Base Alameda where she provides force protection for 19 tenant commands. In addition, she serves as the Base Alameda Command Security Officer, Weapons Petty Officer, and Watch Station Coordinator.

