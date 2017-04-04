Shutter Shootout 2017: Photo of the Year!

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Tuesday, April 4, 2017

We are proud to announce “Lifesaver” has won Shutter Shootout 2017.

This photo was chosen by our fans who voted during the past three weeks on the Coast Guard’s official Facebook page to help decide the Coast Guard Photo of the Year.

“Lifesaver,” submitted by U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, made it through six intense rounds of the Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout photo competition beating out U.S. Coast Guard Academy‘s “Secretaries Cup” in the Championship round. The photo features Seaman Amanda Wolf, a boat crew member from Coast Guard Station Wilmette Harbor in Chicago performing CPR on a child aboard a vessel in Lake Michigan, July 21, 2016. Wolf successfully resuscitated the girl while in transit to Navy Pier.

