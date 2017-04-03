Shutter Shootout 2017: Championship

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, April 3, 2017

This is the final round of the Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout 2017 contest. This contest, coinciding with NCAA’s March Madness, allows our Coast Guard fans and followers the chance to choose the top Coast Guard photo of the year. The winner of the championship round will be announced Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

To vote, use the interactive bracket above to view and vote for your favorite photo on our Facebook page with a “like” or “love.”

May the best photo win!

