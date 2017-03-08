Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Wednesday

Posted by LT Sarah Janaro, Wednesday, March 8, 2017

* This is the third day of our “Week in the life 2017” series. The series provides a glimpse into the lives of Coast Guard members and highlights the day to day activities of the service. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram , as well as right here on the Compass Blog throughout the week.

The United States Coast Guard operates in a complex, diverse and rapidly changing world.

As one of the five Armed Services of the United States, the Coast Guard is the only military branch within the Department of Homeland Security. In addition to its role as an Armed Service, the Coast Guard is a first responder and humanitarian service that provides aid to people in distress or impacted by natural and man-made disasters whether at sea or ashore. The Coast Guard is a member of the Intelligence Community, and is a law enforcement and regulatory agency with broad legal authorities associated with maritime transportation, hazardous materials shipping, bridge administration, oil spill response, pilotage, and vessel construction and operation.

Heads up on the pier – Jones Beach, New York

Administering first aid – San Diego, California

Training for medical evacuation – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Substituting ice – Chicago, Illinois

Volunteering time – Oswego, New York

Wide stream – Port Angeles, Washington

Haul out – Ilwaco, Washington

Celebrating diversity – Alameda, California

