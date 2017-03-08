Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Wednesday
Posted by LT Sarah Janaro, Wednesday, March 8, 2017
* This is the third day of our “Week in the life 2017” series. The series provides a glimpse into the lives of Coast Guard members and highlights the day to day activities of the service. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram , as well as right here on the Compass Blog throughout the week.
The United States Coast Guard operates in a complex, diverse and rapidly changing world.
As one of the five Armed Services of the United States, the Coast Guard is the only military branch within the Department of Homeland Security. In addition to its role as an Armed Service, the Coast Guard is a first responder and humanitarian service that provides aid to people in distress or impacted by natural and man-made disasters whether at sea or ashore. The Coast Guard is a member of the Intelligence Community, and is a law enforcement and regulatory agency with broad legal authorities associated with maritime transportation, hazardous materials shipping, bridge administration, oil spill response, pilotage, and vessel construction and operation.
Heads up on the pier – Jones Beach, New York
NEW YORK – Crewmembers take turns throwing a heaving line from the 47-foot Motor Life Boat during a day of training held at Coast Guard Station Jones Beach on February 8, 2017. The station’s area of responsibility extends from East Rockaway Inlet to Gilgo Beach, including Jones Inlet and the associated back-bay waters of southern Nassau County. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
Administering first aid – San Diego, California
Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Peach, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Sector San Diego, assesses a simulated victim’s injuries during a mass casualty at sea training session on board Coast Guard Cutter Petrel at Sector San Diego on February 8, 2017. The training was aimed at preparing rescue swimmers to save lives by handling multiple casualties in close quarters on an unfamiliar vessel at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman/released)
Training for medical evacuation – San Juan, Puerto Rico
Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Donald Horsley from Sector San Juan conducts helicopter hoist training off Puerto Rico with the crew of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod, Mass. Feb. 8, 2017. Coast Guard crews continuously train throughout the year to sharpen their skills and maintain proficiency when responding to distress calls and conducting rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Substituting ice – Chicago, Illinois
Petty Officer 3rd class Matthew Hilleary completes a rescuer-in-the-water drill under the watchful eye of an evaluator at Station Calumet Harbor in Chicago Feb. 15, 2017. Even though the water temperature was only 33 F and there was no ice present, personnel made due with floatation mats to simulate ice in the boat basin. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Calumet Harbor)
Volunteering time – Oswego, New York
Coast Guard Auxiliary member John Steinbarge mans the communication room at Coast Guard Station Oswego, New York, Feb. 15, 2017. Coast Guard Auxiliary members are unpaid volunteers who assist at Coast Guard units throughout the country filling various roles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Oswego)
Wide stream – Port Angeles, Washington
Petty Officer 3rd Class Dane McDonough, an aviation electronics technician, handles a fire hose during aviation firefighter training at Sector Field Office Port Angeles, Feb. 22, 2017. Trainees dress in all the applicable gear during training to make it feel as real as possible. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Field Office Port Angeles)
Haul out – Ilwaco, Washington
Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment personnel pull one of their 47-foot Motor Life Boats out of the water at Station Cape Disappointment, Feb. 22, 2017. The Motor Life Boats are pulled from the water for regular inspection of the hull and to do inventory on life-saving equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg)
Celebrating diversity – Alameda, California
Personnel stationed on Coast Guard Island, located in Alameda, Calif., host a Black History Month celebration Feb. 22, 2017. The celebration featured speakers, musical performances by Oakland Military Institute cadets, and a sampling of regional cuisines. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)
Comments
comments
Tags: African American History Month, ast, Auxiliary, helicopter hoist, ice rescue, Jones Beach, Sector San Diego, Sector San Juan, Station Oswego, week in the life, week in the life 2017