Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Tuesday

At all times an Armed Force, a regulatory agency, a humanitarian service, a federal law enforcement agency and a member of the intelligence community, the Coast Guard is responsible for the safety, security and stewardship of the Nation’s waters. The Coast Guard employs broad authorities and capabilities, leverages expansive partnerships and projects effective and persistent presence to ensure the most vital national interests in the maritime operating environment are met.
Week in the life – Tuesday video
Coast Guard evacuates man from a cruise ship – Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
Breaking ice – Antarctica
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks up ice around the tanker vessel Maersk Peary after the tanker delivered 6.4 million gallons of fuel to the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station, Feb, 7, 2017. The Polar Star’s crew is responsible for providing a safe channel through the Antarctic ice for the resupply ships that visit the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)
Pulled from the fire – St. Catherines Island, Georgia
The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen Feb. 7, 2017, after the fishing vessel they were on caught fire 1 mile east of St. Catherines Island, Georgia. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call from a crew member aboard the fishing vessel Sea Puppy at 3:16 p.m. who stated their boat was on fire and taking on water. A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat – Small boat crew and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched at approximately 3:25 p.m. The Dolphin crew arrived on scene at 4:30 p.m., hoisted the fishermen and transported them to Air Station Savannah to awaiting EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton)
New asset to support missions – Key West, Florida
Lt. Frank Reed, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco commanding officer, signs documents Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 during the signing over ceremony of the cutter Bailey in Key Wes, Florida. The cutter Bailey Barco, the 22nd 154-foot Fast Response Cutter in the Coast Guard fleet, will be homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
Fixing aids for safe navigation – Columbia River, Oregon
Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Demasi, a machinery technician at Aids to Navigation Team Astoria, services Hunts Mill Point Light 44A while underway in the lower Columbia River, Feb. 7, 2017. The ANT received the aid discrepancy from a passing mariner and then sent out a team to fix the aid and other short range ATON on the lower Columbia River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alan Dumville)
Ensuring safety of our ecological system – Maui, Hawaii
A humpback whale breaches off the coast of Maui, Hawaii, Feb. 14, 2017. The Coast Guard has been participating in Operation Kohola Guardian, an effort to protect the public and the migrating species while they’re here in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur)
Contingency planning – Port of Portland, Oregon
Sgt. Steve Dangler, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, talks with Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Madjeska, chief Incident Management Division Sector Columbia River, during a joint-agency planning meeting at the Port of Portland, Ore., Feb. 14, 2017. Sector Columbia River staff members regularly converse with local and state agency counterparts to strengthen relationships and prepare for joint-agency operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read)
Taking the plunge – Pasquotank River, North Carolina
A student at the Aviation Technical Training Center (ATTC) in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, plunges from an Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter into the Pasquotank River, Feb. 14, 2017. Four aviation survival technician (AST) A school students at ATTC graduated and became ASTs Feb. 17, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)
Mentoring and tutoring students – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Thomas Matthews, principal of Trowbridge School of Discovery and Technology in Bay View, Wis., accepts a plaque of appreciation from Capt. Amy Cocanour, commander of Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, and Lt. Jesse Webster, head of Reserve Readiness Forces for Sector Lake Michigan, in recognition of the partnership in education between the two organizations Feb. 21, 2017. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan was named with the “Best Unit Partnership” in the Coast Guard for the more than 900 volunteer hours provided by its members to the students at Trowbridge School of Discovery and Technology. (Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Thomas Morrell)
Climbing the ladder – Port Angeles, Washington
Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Yost, an electrician’s mate at Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, climbs the Ediz Hook Light tower in Port Angeles, Wash., Feb. 21, 2017. The ANT has an area of responsibility that ranges from the Canadian border to Olympia through the Strait of Juan De Fuca and the Quillayute River along the western Washington coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of ANT Puget Sound.
Cleaning up oil – Seattle, Washington
Oil spill responders cleanup a diesel fuel spill in the Duwamish River near Seattle after a tug allided with a barge, Feb. 28, 2017. The Coast Guard is working alongside Washington Department of Ecology and Global Diving and Salvage to mitigate damage to the environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donal Warden)
