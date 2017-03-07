Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Tuesday

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Tuesday, March 7, 2017

* This is the second day of our “Week in the life 2017” series. The series provides a glimpse into the lives of Coast Guard members and highlights the day to day activities of the service. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram , as well as right here on the Compass Blog throughout the week.

At all times an Armed Force, a regulatory agency, a humanitarian service, a federal law enforcement agency and a member of the intelligence community, the Coast Guard is responsible for the safety, security and stewardship of the Nation’s waters. The Coast Guard employs broad authorities and capabilities, leverages expansive partnerships and projects effective and persistent presence to ensure the most vital national interests in the maritime operating environment are met.

Week in the life – Tuesday video

Coast Guard evacuates man from a cruise ship – Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

Breaking ice – Antarctica

Pulled from the fire – St. Catherines Island, Georgia

New asset to support missions – Key West, Florida

Fixing aids for safe navigation – Columbia River, Oregon

Ensuring safety of our ecological system – Maui, Hawaii

Contingency planning – Port of Portland, Oregon

Taking the plunge – Pasquotank River, North Carolina

Mentoring and tutoring students – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Climbing the ladder – Port Angeles, Washington

Cleaning up oil – Seattle, Washington

