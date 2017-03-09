Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Thursday
Posted by LT Sarah Janaro, Thursday, March 9, 2017
Week in the life – Thursday video
Coast Guard offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine – San Diego, California
Paw patrol – Alameda, California
Balu, a German short-haired pointer, and his handler, Justin Ross, members of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department, hone their explosive-ordinance detection skills at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017. Several local law enforcement K-9 units train with Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco on a regular basis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)
Thin ice – Essexville, Michigan
Coast Guard members complete training during the last day of the final 2017 Ice Rescue Training Course at the National Ice Rescue School in Essexville, Mich., Feb. 16, 2017. During the six courses delivered for the 2016-2017 season, instructors certified 96 new people as ice-rescue trainers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Making a sweep – Ellington, Texas
Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Suhey, a K-9 handler at Maritme Safety and Security Team Houston, and his dog, Cappy, do a sweep of the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017. The MSST assists a variety of law enforcement and military agencies in the region by providing their K-9’s services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams)
Surf and turf – Oswego, New York
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Penkava, a culinary specialist at Coast Guard Station Oswego, New York, prepares for the long line of station personnel ready to grub on the steak, crab legs and potatoes he made for lunch Feb. 16, 2017. Penkava says that the secret to his great food is love. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Station Oswego)
Counternarcotics ops – San Diego, California
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine at Naval Base San Diego on February 16, 2017. The contraband was seized during 21 separate interdictions at sea in the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the cutters, Midgett, Sherman, Tahoma, Diligence and Mellon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman/released).
Smoke stack – Kodiak, Alaska
Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conduct maintenance on life boat brackets while moored at their homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2016. The Douglas Munro is a 378-foot high endurance cutter with approximately 160 crewmembers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson)
Security escort – Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Richey, a crewmember at Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor, mans an M240B machine gun on the bow of a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat during a security escort into Portsmouth Harbor the morning of, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Motor Lifeboat crew escorted the Gibraltar-flagged LPG tanker Polar into a terminal in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)
Cityscape – San Diego, California
The color guard team from U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego prepares to present the colors before a ceremony to officially designate San Diego as a Coast Guard City at Sector San Diego on February 23, 2017. The designation is predicated on San Diego’s ability to erect monuments to the Coast Guard, organize civic celebrations and offer special recognition and support U.S. Coast Guard morale, welfare and recreational initiatives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Taylor Bacon/released)
Steady hand – Port Angeles, Washington
Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Brewer, an aviation maintenance technician, completes anti-corrosion maintenance on a newly refurbished MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Aviation Logistics Center Elizabeth City, N.C., in the hangar at Sector Field Office Port Angeles, Wash., Feb. 23, 2017. Preventive maintenance on the helicopters is a big part of the day-to-day structure at every helicopter unit in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Field Office Port Angeles)
Nightlight – Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
Petty Officer 1st Class John Babbini, a boatswain’s mate from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet, pauses for a portrait, Feb. 23, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Auxiliarist David Lau)
