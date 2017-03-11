Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Saturday and Sunday

Posted by LaDonna Davis, Saturday, March 11, 2017

* This is the sixth and final post for our “Week in the life 2017” series. The series provides a glimpse into the lives of Coast Guard members and highlights the day to day activities of the service. Thank you for following along this week! Click here to learn more about the Coast Guard and click here to view more details about the upcoming 2017 State of the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard work and volunteer force includes more than 85,000 people, to include auxilarist, civilians, reservists and active duty members. Each person is a valuable member of the Coast Guard team and helps ensure the security of our Nation’s people, assets and waterways.

Coast Guard members never stop working, not even on the weekends. Like all military members, they take an oath to protect and serve our Nation and the Constitution.

Coast Guard Oath of Office:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take the obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about toe enter. So help me God.”

Week in the life – Weekend video

Search for fishing vessel – St. George, Alaska

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H9qzD1OCB8

Safe and sound – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Emerging from the waves – Warrenton, Oregon

A frigid refuel – Traverse City, Michigan

In memoriam – La Push, Washington

Transiting the canal – Panama

Weekend watch – New York Harbor, New York

Saturday salute – Juneau, Alaska

Military marshal – New Orleans, Louisiana

Fisheries enforcement – South Padre Island, Texas

Comments

comments

Tags: Air Station Borinquen, Air Station Traverse City, cgc john mccormick, MCPOCG, Sector Columbia River, Sector New York, South Padre Island, steven cantrell, week in the life, week in the life 2017