Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Saturday and Sunday

The Coast Guard work and volunteer force includes more than 85,000 people, to include auxilarist, civilians, reservists and active duty members. Each person is a valuable member of the Coast Guard team and helps ensure the security of our Nation’s people, assets and waterways.
Coast Guard members never stop working, not even on the weekends. Like all military members, they take an oath to protect and serve our Nation and the Constitution.
Coast Guard Oath of Office:
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take the obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about toe enter. So help me God.”
Search for fishing vessel – St. George, Alaska
Safe and sound – San Juan, Puerto Rico
Austrian boater Wolfgang Sloma, 56, at Coast Guard Air Station Boriquen in Puerto Rico, after he was rescued Feb. 5, 2017 by the crew of a Coast Guard HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 120 nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sloma was reportedly transiting by himself aboard the 27-foot Austrian-flagged sailing vessel Daphni, when he was forced to deploy and board the vessel’s life raft after the Daphni’s mast partially broke and a hole in the hull caused the vessel to take on water and sink. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Emerging from the waves – Warrenton, Oregon
A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River operations specialist responds to a mayday call from the captain of commercial fishing vessel Coastal Reign after the vessel started taking on water at the mouth of the Columbia River, Feb. 5, 2017. Coast Guard boat crews rescued the three fishermen by assisting them in dewatering their vessel and towing them to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Columbia River)
A frigid refuel – Traverse City, Michigan
An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, refuels an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at the air station Feb. 12, 2017. The air station’s area of responsibility includes all of Lake Michigan and a greater part of Lake Superior and Lake Huron. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Traverse City)
In memoriam – La Push, Washington
Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Steven W. Cantrell delivers his remarks during a remembrance ceremony at Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in La Push, Wash., Sunday, Feb 12, 2017. The remembrance ceremony honored the 20-year anniversary of the loss of three Coast Guardsmen aboard Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat 44363. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen)
Transiting the canal – Panama
A Panama Canal linehandling team waits on the bow of the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick as it transits through the Panama Canal during it’s voyage to their homeport of Ketchikan, Alaska, February 12, 2016. The cutter John McCormick will be the first Fast Response Cutter to be commissioned in Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Lescinsky)
Weekend watch – New York Harbor, New York
Petty Officer 3rd Class Kira Booke, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Sector New York’s boarding team, assesses the cargo vessel Suez Canal from a Station New York prior to conducting a boarding, Feb. 19, 2017. As a boarding officer, Booke and her six-man team routinely boards vessels prior to their entry into New York Harbor ensuring the vessel poses no threat to the port of NY/NJ and the surrounding population. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)
Saturday salute – Juneau, Alaska
Rear Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander, 17th Coast Guard District, congratulates Petty Officer 1st Class Heather R. Stemmerman, a member of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, during the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska Salute to the Military ceremony at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2017. Stemmerman was nominated the Alaska Coast Guardsman of the Year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bill Colclough)
Military marshal – New Orleans, Louisiana
Rear Adm. Dave Callahan, Eighth Coast Guard District Commander, took part in the Alla and Legion of Mars parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2017. Rear Adm. Callahan was selected as the 2017 Grand Marshall, as the parade is known for honoring military members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles)
Fisheries enforcement – South Padre Island, Texas
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island sets out illegally caught fish from a lancha used to catch them Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. The lancha was used by Mexican fishermen to illegally fish in the waters of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
