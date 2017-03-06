Week in the Life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Monday

Posted by LT Sarah Janaro, Monday, March 6, 2017

As a unique force with both military and civil authorities, Coast Guard missions touch nearly every facet of the Nation’s strategic maritime interests. Coast Guard authorities, people and assets are essential to national security and economic prosperity.

Have you ever wondered what it is really like to be in the Coast Guard or what we do?

Well, on an average day, the Coast Guard

conducts 45 search and rescue cases

saves 10 lives

saves over $1.2M in property

seizes 874 pounds of cocaine and 214 pounds of marijuana

conducts 57 waterborne patrols of critical maritime infrastructure

interdicts 17 illegal migrants; escorts 5 high-capacity passenger vessels

conducts 24 security boardings in and around U.S. ports

screens 360 merchant vessels for potential security threats prior to arrival in U.S. ports

conducts 14 fisheries conservation boardings

services 82 buoys and fixed aids to navigation

investigates 35 pollution incidents

completes 26 safety examinations on foreign vessels

conducts 105 marine inspections

investigates 14 marine casualties involving commercial vessels

facilitates movement of $8.7B worth of goods and commodities through the Nation’s Maritime Transportation System

But what does that really look like?

We wanted you to be able to see for yourself, so we captured daily events during the month of February to show you what a typical week in the life of the service is like.

Take a look below, and follow along on the Compass Blog, Facebook and Instagram throughout this week!

Inspecting a foreign vessel – Boston, Massachusetts

Employing damage control – Port Angeles, Washington

Advancement ceremony – Portsmouth, Virginia

Conducting search and rescue – Cedar Key, Florida

Morning briefing – Warrenton, Oregon

Departing on deployment – Norfolk, Virginia

Helicopter hoist – Cold Bay, Alaska

Machinery maintenance – Duluth, Minnesota

Drug offload – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Homecoming – Clearwater, Florida

Comments

comments

Tags: counternarcotics, Joseph Napier, lant area, maritime safety, port security unit, prevention, psu, san juan, SAR, Sector Boston, Sector Columbia River, Station Port Angeles, Station Yankeetown, week in the life, week in the life 2017