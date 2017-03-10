Week in the life of the Coast Guard 2017 – Friday

Posted by LT Sarah Janaro, Friday, March 10, 2017

This is the fifth day of our "Week in the life 2017" series. The series provides a glimpse into the lives of Coast Guard members and highlights the day to day activities of the service.

The Coast Guard is the principal Federal agency responsible for maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in U.S. ports and waterways. In this capacity, the Coast Guard protects and defends more than 100,000 miles of U.S. coastline and inland waterways, and safeguards an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) encompassing 4.5 million square miles stretching from North of the Arctic Circle to South of the equator, from Puerto Rico to Guam, encompassing nine time zones – the largest EEZ in the world.

The Coast Guard is divided into two geographic commands, the Atlantic Area and Pacific Area. The Areas are further divided into nine district commands. The Atlantic Area includes five district commands covering the Eastern United States, the Atlantic Ocean, the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico. The Pacific Area includes four district commands covering the Western United States and the Pacific Ocean.

Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) is the Coast Guard’s largest unit outside of the United States. PATFORSWA is currently supporting the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Operation Enduring Freedom. The Coast Guard has two commands (Activities Europe and Activities Far East) that support the Coast Guard’s Maritime Safety and Security mission conducting marine inspection, marine investigation, and international port security operations to ensure the integrity of the Maritime Transportation System. The Coast Guard also has personnel assigned to eight DoD Combatant Commands and often has a presence on all seven continents and the world’s oceans, projecting national sovereignty with our icebreakers, national security cutters, high-endurance cutters, aviation assets, and deployable specialized forces.

Releasing into the wild – Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Catching some air – Port Angeles, Washington

A look at the horizon – St. Ignance, Michigan

All hands – San Diego, California

Driving time – Portsmouth, Virginia

Double drydock – Baltimore, Maryland

Recognizing a real life hero – Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Manning the machine – Juneau, Alaska

Hovering above – St. Clair River, Michigan

Buoy jump – Tillamook Bay, Oregon

