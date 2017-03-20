Shutter Shootout 2017: United and States (round 2)

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, March 20, 2017

We’ve made it to round 2 of the Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout photo competition! The second round of tournament play features photos from the United and States brackets.

United: Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific, Coast Guard Headquarters and Coast Guard Academy

States: Coast Guard Northeast, Coast Guard Heartland and Coast Guard Great Lakes

Head over to our Facebook page to vote for your favorite photos with a “like” or “love”, or use the interactive bracket by clicking the image at the top of this post.

Second Round:

United/States brackets – March 20

Coast/Guard brackets – March 21

Sweet 16:

Thursday, March 23

Elite 8:

Saturday, March 25

Final Four:

Saturday, April 1

Championship:

Monday, April 3

Winner Announced:

Tuesday, April 4

