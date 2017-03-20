 

Shutter Shootout 2017: United and States (round 2)

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, March 20, 2017

Click here to use the interactive bracket and vote for your favorite photos.

We’ve made it to round 2 of the Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout photo competition! The second round of tournament play features photos from the United and States brackets.

United: Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific, Coast Guard Headquarters and Coast Guard Academy

States: Coast Guard Northeast, Coast Guard Heartland and Coast Guard Great Lakes

Head over to our Facebook page to vote for your favorite photos with a “like” or “love”, or use the interactive bracket by clicking the image at the top of this post.

Second Round:

United/States brackets – March 20
Coast/Guard brackets – March 21

Sweet 16:

Thursday, March 23

Elite 8:

Saturday, March 25

Final Four:

Saturday, April 1

Championship:

Monday, April 3

Winner Announced:

Tuesday, April 4

Comments

