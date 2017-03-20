Shutter Shootout 2017: United and States (round 2)
Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, March 20, 2017
We’ve made it to round 2 of the Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout photo competition! The second round of tournament play features photos from the United and States brackets.
United: Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific, Coast Guard Headquarters and Coast Guard Academy
States: Coast Guard Northeast, Coast Guard Heartland and Coast Guard Great Lakes
Head over to our Facebook page to vote for your favorite photos with a “like” or “love”, or use the interactive bracket by clicking the image at the top of this post.
Second Round:
United/States brackets – March 20
Coast/Guard brackets – March 21
Sweet 16:
Thursday, March 23
Elite 8:
Saturday, March 25
Final Four:
Saturday, April 1
Championship:
Monday, April 3
Winner Announced:
Tuesday, April 4
