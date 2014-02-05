Shutter Shootout 2017: Sweet 16

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Thursday, March 23, 2017

The Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout coincides with NCAA’s March Madness. This is a contest to allow our Coast Guard fans and followers the chance to choose the top Coast Guard photo of the year.

To vote, use the interactive bracket above to view and vote for your favorite photos on our Facebook page with a “like” or “love.”

Elite 8:

Saturday, March 25

Final Four:

Saturday, April 1

Championship:

Monday, April 3

Winner Announced:

Tuesday, April 4

