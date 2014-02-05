Shutter Shootout 2017: Elite 8

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Saturday, March 25, 2017

The Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout coincides with NCAA’s March Madness. This is a contest to allow our Coast Guard fans and followers the chance to choose the top Coast Guard photo of the year.

To vote, use the interactive bracket above to view and vote for your favorite photos on our Facebook page with a “like” or “love.”

May the best photo win!

Shutter Shootout 2017 schedule:

Final Four:

Saturday, April 1

Championship:

Monday, April 3

Winner Announced:

Tuesday, April 4

Comments

comments

Tags: Coast Guard, elite 8, March Madness, NCAA, Photo competition, photo contest, shutter shootout, Shutter Shootout 2017