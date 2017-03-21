Shutter Shootout 2017: Coast and Guard (round 2)

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Tuesday, March 21, 2017

The Coast Guard’s annual Shutter Shootout coincides with NCAA’s March Madness. This is a contest to allow our Coast Guard fans and followers the chance to choose the top Coast Guard photo of the year.

To vote, use the interactive bracket above to view and vote for your favorite photos on our Facebook page with a “like” or “love.”

The images showcased in today’s brackets include:

Coast

Guard

Shutter Shootout 2017 schedule:

Second Round:

Coast/Guard brackets – March 21

Sweet 16:

Thursday, March 23

Elite 8:

Saturday, March 25

Final Four:

Saturday, April 1

Championship:

Monday, April 3

Winner Announced:

Tuesday, April 4

Comments

comments

Tags: Coast Guard, March Madness, NCAA, Photo competition, photo contest, shutter shootout, Shutter Shootout 2017