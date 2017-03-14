Shutter Shootout 2017: First Round (United)

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Tuesday, March 14, 2017

March Madness has arrived and with that, our own annual tournament in the form of “Shutter Shootout 2017” is here! This is your chance to select the top Coast Guard photo of the year.

These images showcase Coast Guard men and women from around the world who captured remarkable photographs of rescues, patrols, operations and training days to take you behind the scenes of life in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Starting today, you can vote during each round of tournament play at the Coast Guard’s Facebook page by simply clicking “like” or “love” on your favorite photos. Voting will remain open on Facebook for 48 hours after each round is released. Don’t forget to check which photos are competing against each other in the bracket above, and may the best photo win!

Shutter Shootout 2017 schedule:

First Round:

United bracket – Tuesday, March 14

States bracket – Wednesday, March 16

Coast bracket – Thursday, March 17

Guard bracket – Friday, March 18

Second Round:

United/States brackets – Monday, March 20

Coast/Guard brackets – Tuesday, March 21

Sweet 16:

Friday, March 24

Elite 8:

Monday, March 27

Final Four:

Friday, March 31

Championship:

Monday, April 3

Winner Announced:

Tuesday, April 4

