Honor, Respect, Devotion to Duty: Enlisted Persons of the Year

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Friday, March 24, 2017

The Enlisted Person of the Year program recognizes exemplary men and women from the active and reserve enlisted workforce who reflect the Coast Guard’s core values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. These enlisted personnel demonstrate sustained exceptional standards of proficiency and conduct, and their military appearance and bearing are consistently impeccable.

Seaman Gregory W. Jacquet is recognized as the 2016 Enlisted Person of the Year – Active Duty Component – and Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole K. Cimino is recognized as the 2016 Enlisted Person of the Year – Reserve Component.

Jacquet served as the leading seaman of the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant’s deck department. He demonstrated remarkable initiative by qualifying in positions normally reserved for experienced petty officers, while directly overseeing the training of 20 helmsmen, lookouts and boatswain’s mates of the watch. He voluntarily assumed additional leadership responsibilities to include spearheading preparations for boat and helicopter standardization assessments, and the bi-annual command assessment of readiness for training. His extraordinary work ethic and attention to detail were critical to Valiant receiving near perfect scores during each assessment.

His skill and readiness to perform the work of a rated Boatswain’s Mate greatly enhanced Valiant’s operational capacity. His efforts helped interdict eight drug smuggling vessels laden with 4,300 kilograms of cocaine, and interdict and/or embark 221 distressed migrants. Having recently completed a temporary duty assignment aboard the Dutch Warship HNLMS Holland, knowingly delaying his orders to Avionics Electrical Technician “A” school, he served as a helicopter tie-down team member alongside a deployed Coast Guard HITRON aviation detachment. Showing initiative, he assumed responsibility of routine maintenance tasks, allowing the HITRON detachment to focus on more complex maintenance duties.

Steadfastly dedicated to his shipmates and community, he served on Valiant’s Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council, volunteered countless hours to Jacksonville food banks, and read to school-aged children.

Selected as the 2016 Enlisted Person of the Year – Reserve Component – Cimino proved that a part-time job can be performed with full-time devotion.

Cimino, a gunner’s mate, serves as the lead petty officer for Port Security Unit 313’s weapons division. During the PSU’s deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, she led the armory team to an outstanding score in all inspection categories during the integrated forces readiness command and naval station explosive safety inspection team assessments.

Setting the example for others, she volunteered as a Coast Guard victim advocate aboard the naval station’s critical incident management team. Additionally, she worked jointly with the Navy First Class Petty Officer Association to develop a legal charter allowing fundraising for both her own unit and future commands deploying to Cuba.

In her personal life, she serves as an emergency department nurse, assessing and initiating triaged patient care at a Level-1 Trauma Center for a five-state region.

“Seaman Jacquet and GM1 Cimino are remarkable examples of adherence to our core values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty,” said Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Steven W. Cantrell. “It’s inspiring to witness members of our service go above and beyond the call of duty to the degree that these two have, and I’m looking forward to formally recognizing them both in person. I am very proud of both of them and wish them many congratulations!”

Jacquet and Cimino are schedule to be recognized during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2017.

