Will you be my Coast Guard valentine?

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, February 6, 2017

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, there are two kinds of people.

To some, Valentine’s Day is just a Hallmark greeting card day – a day to spend money on heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, sparkly cards with clichéd platitudes and overpriced flower arrangements.

To others, it’s a day to recognize those we love no matter the cost. But sometimes finding the perfect card for the Coast Guardsman, or Coast Guard fan, in your life can be impossible. Well, look no further. We’ve created a few printable cards to choose from that won’t cost you a dime!

(Click on the image below for the full size and print. Easy!)

Comments

comments

Tags: Valentine's Day