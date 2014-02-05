Meeting the needs of the Service

Written by Lt. Natalie Bernadt, Coast Guard Force Readiness Command

“We will attract access, develop, and retain a respectful, diverse, and inclusive workforce that reflects the richness of our society.” – Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft

Living up to that standard, the Force Readiness Command (FORCECOM) established a partnership with Hampton University in Hampton, Va. The university is a historically black college and university with a reputation for graduating talented men and women with bright futures.

Jonathan Rogers is currently a junior at Hampton University and pursuing a degree in Marine Environmental Science. Rogers is also part of the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) Scholarship Program.

Rogers credits the commandant for inspiring him to pursue a career in the Coast Guard.

“My freshman year the commandant of the Coast Guard came to speak and listening to him inspired me even further to strive for the CSPI program and join the Coast Guard,” said Rogers.

Recently, Hampton University students were visited by Rear Adm. David G. Throop, commander, FORCECOM, and Capt. John Vann, commanding officer, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, Va., to speak to students about CSPI and the career opportunities in the Coast Guard.

Rogers said meeting them was a great honor and was excited about the exposure it brought to the program.

Students accepted into the CSPI program are enlisted in the Coast Guard and receive full funding for two years of college. Funding includes payment of tuition, books, and fees, along with a full-time Coast Guard salary, housing allowance and medical benefits.

“The program sounds too good to be true to many students,” said Rogers.

Rogers, along with other students, Hampton University staff members and Coast Guard personnel are currently working to establish an Auxiliary Flotilla Detachment on campus to raise awareness of the Coast Guard and to apply for the CSPI program. The Coast Guard Auxiliary is an all volunteer, civilian, work force that assists the Coast Guard with safe boating initiatives and many other crucial components to the Coast Guard’s everyday missions.

Hampton University, which formalized its relationship with the Coast Guard in December 2015, is supporting the Coast Guard’s search for a well-educated and diverse workforce by promoting higher education and research. The university offers degrees that are relevant to the missions of the Coast Guard and are helping identify student and faculty research and development opportunities in areas of interest to the Coast Guard.

“Both the Coast Guard and Hampton University are encouraged by the progress made this past year,” said Throop. “Hampton University graduates have made a positive impact on the Coast Guard.”

In the past year FORCECOM, through Training Center Yorktown, has provided active duty officers to discuss various Coast Guard career paths with CSPI students, participated in the Hampton University career day, included Hampton University in the career day at Training Center Yorktown, recruited new CSPI students, held routine calls and visits and nominated members from the Training Center’s Engineering Division to serve on the university’s Engineering Advisory Board.

“The relationship we’ve built with Hampton University has strengthened our ability to create an environment of diversity and inclusion,” said Vann. “We’ve accomplished some major milestones in just one year, and I’m excited to see what follows.”

