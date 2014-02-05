Below Zero Kick Off – Coast Guard’s Cold Weather Operations

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, January 23, 2017

* During the next several weeks, we will be featuring a series about all things cold weather – our missions, operations, and safety guidance. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and look for our #belowzero stories, images, and tips!

~ The cold never bothered us anyway ~

This time of the year tends to be ‘cooler’ – or for some much cooler – than other seasons, especially in the northern regions of our country.

If you live in, or travel to, one of these northern regions, you have most likely experienced major decreases in temperature that brings challenging weather conditions like blizzards, snow and ice. While these land areas are freezing, sometimes it’s hard to tell how cold the water is. During this time of the year, we should expect the water to be plenty cold for the majority of the country.

The Coast Guard completes a multitude of missions and operations all year long, and that doesn’t exclude the winter. We are just as busy in the cold months, even when ice and bad weather keeps many from being out on the waterways.

Frigid, sub-zero temperatures heighten the dangers for any operation. Add hazardous, icy waters and icebergs, and conditions for maritime commerce becomes treacherous.

To facilitate safe maritime commerce in icy waters and to protect communities in emergency situations, the Coast Guard conducts ice breaking operations in the Great Lakes and Northeast regions.

Beyond domestic operations, the Coast Guard operates the only U.S.-flagged heavy icebreakers capable of providing year-round access to the Polar regions. Currently the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star has been breaking ice off Antarctica. You will definitely want to check back during this campaign to find out more about the Polar Star’s voyage.

In addition to icebreaking, the Coast Guard conducts ice rescues and also tracks icebergs in collaboration with the International Ice Patrol and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Stay tuned for blogs about all of these cold weather operations during our Below Zero campaign.

Comments

comments

Tags: Below Zero, coast guard cutter polar star, coast guard ice operations, D1, great lakes, Icebreaking, noaa, weather