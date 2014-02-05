Announcing the top Coast Guard video of 2016

Posted by PA2 Connie Terrell, Friday, January 6, 2017

Drum roll please!

We’ve tallied up your votes for the Coast Guard’s 2016 Video of the Year and have the results for the top three videos.

And now for the winners…

In first place is Coast Guard District 13’s surf training video. Congratulations on your great video showcasing Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in La Push, Wash., Station Siuslaw River in Florence, Ore., Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi and Station Yaquina Bay in Newport crews conducting training in some of the worst conditions!

In second place is Coast Guard District 5’s Celebrating 226 years of Service to Nation video that highlighted all the great work Coast Guard men and women perform every day.

Third place goes to Coast Guard Pacific Area’s time-lapse of Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star during Operation Deep Freeze. The video highlighted the cutter during its mission to open a channel for supply and fuel ships that allow the research conducted at the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station, Antarctica, to continue.

We would like to thank everyone who voted for their favorite video as well as all the units and videographers for their exceptional work throughout 2016. We look forward to showcasing the missions of the U.S. Coast Guard in 2017 and thanks again to all our fans!

To watch all the videos on YouTube, check out the 2016 Video of the Year playlist.

