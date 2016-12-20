Announcing the top 10 Coast Guard videos of 2016 – we need your votes!

Posted by PA2 Connie Terrell, Friday, December 16, 2016

We are pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for Coast Guard Video of the Year. We’ve selected the top 10 videos from more than 60 videos from around the U.S. Coast Guard as this year’s nominees.

Now, we need your help in deciding the top Coast Guard video for 2016!

Check out the trailer below to get a sneak-peek of the video nominees and action to come.

All Top 10 videos will be released Monday, Dec. 19, on our official YouTube channel. We will also be featuring one video a day right here on the Compass. Do you follow us on Instagram? We’ll be highlighting the videos on the Coast Guard’s official Instagram from Dec. 26 – Jan. 1.

Voting for the 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year contest begins Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, and ends Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. There’s two ways to vote for your favorite video:

1. Liking or loving your favorite on the official Coast Guard Facebook or

2. Liking your favorite on the official Coast Guard YouTube

The winner will be announced Jan. 6, 2017, on Coast Guard Compass and the official Coast Guard Facebook and Twitter sites. We can’t wait to see which one you think is the best of the best!

Comments

comments

Tags: 2016 Video of the Year, 2016 VOY, video, video of the year, VOY