2016 Video of the Year: Port, Waterways and Coastal Security in Hampton Roads, Virginia

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Wednesday, December 21, 2016

We are pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for Coast Guard Video of the Year. We’ve selected the top 10 videos, the best of the best, as this year’s nominees. Now, we need your help in deciding the top Coast Guard video for 2016!

The third nominee for the 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year competition features the Port, Waterways and Coastal Security (PWCS) in Hampton Roads, Virginia. Lt. j.g. Alyssa Fuller explains the importance of the PWCS mission at Base Portsmouth. She describes the various assets used to complete the mission and how it especially benefits the Hampton Roads area. Is this the top video for the year? Cast your vote!

The 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year contest commenced Dec. 19, 2016, and ends Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. All of the videos can be seen on the Coast Guard YouTube channel. You can vote for your favorite videos by giving them a thumbs-up or heart on Facebook or a thumbs-up on YouTube.

The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, on Coast Guard Compass and our Facebook page. We can’t wait to hear from you, our fans, which is your favorite!

