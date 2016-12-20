2016 Video of the Year: Perfection

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Thursday, December 22, 2016

We are pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for Coast Guard Video of the Year. We’ve selected the top 10 videos, the best of the best, as this year’s nominees. Now, we need your help in deciding the top Coast Guard video for 2016!

The fourth nominee features the Coast Guard’s Ceremonial Honor Guard. In a 360-degree view, the Honor Guard is shown practicing silent drill techniques in Alexandria, Virginia. The Ceremonial Honor Guard helps represent the Coast Guard to world leaders and dignitaries through ceremonial operations such as performing rifle routines, conducting military funeral honors, casket bearing and flag folding. Is this the top video for the year? Cast your vote!

The 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year contest commenced Dec. 19, 2016, and ends Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. All of the videos can be seen on the Coast Guard YouTube channel. You can vote for your favorite videos by giving them a thumbs-up or a heart on Facebook or a thumbs-up on YouTube.

The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, on Coast Guard Compass and our Facebook page. We can’t wait to hear from you, our fans, which is your favorite!

