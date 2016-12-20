2016 Video of the Year: Off duty rescue at sea: Helping our honu

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, December 26, 2016

We are pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for Coast Guard Video of the Year. We’ve selected the top 10 videos, the best of the best, as this year’s nominees. Now, we need your help in deciding the top Coast Guard video for 2016!

The sixth nominee features two members of Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii. Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Young and Seaman Cameron Ables rescued three sea turtles trapped in derelict fishing net and brought the net to shore for disposal. Is this the top video for the year? Cast your vote!

The 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year contest commenced Dec. 19, 2016, and ends Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. All of the videos can be seen on the Coast Guard YouTube channel. You can vote for your favorite videos by giving them a thumbs-up or a heart on Facebook or a thumbs-up on YouTube.

The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, on Coast Guard Compass and our Facebook page. We can’t wait to hear from you, our fans, which is your favorite!

Tags: 14th coast guard district, 2016 Video of the Year, 2016 VOY, Green Sea Turtle, voty