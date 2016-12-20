2016 Video of the Year: Haunted History: Bosun Piner

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Wednesday, December 28, 2016

We are pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for Coast Guard Video of the Year. We’ve selected the top 10 videos, the best of the best, as this year’s nominees. Now, we need your help in deciding the top Coast Guard video for 2016!

The eighth nominee features a mystery at Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Chief Petty Officer Matt Wolanzyk shares the story of Chief Warrant Officer William Finley Piner who served as officer-in-charge of the station during the Prohibition Era. Piner fell overboard and drowned in 1936, and some believe he may be haunting the Coast Guard station. Is this the top video for the year? Cast your vote!

The 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year contest commenced Dec. 19, 2016, and ends Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. All of the videos can be seen on the Coast Guard YouTube channel. You can vote for your favorite videos by giving them a thumbs-up or a heart on Facebook or a thumbs-up on YouTube.

The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, on Coast Guard Compass and our Facebook page. We can’t wait to hear from you, our fans, which is your favorite!

Tags: 2016 Video of the Year, 2016 VOY, Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle