2016 Video of the Year: Coast Guard 13th District Surf Training 2016

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Tuesday, December 27, 2016

We are pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for Coast Guard Video of the Year. We’ve selected the top 10 videos, the best of the best, as this year’s nominees. Now, we need your help in deciding the top Coast Guard video for 2016!

The seventh nominee features Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in La Push, Washington, Station Siuslaw River in Florence, Oregon, Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi, and Station Yaquina Bay in Newport, conducting heavy weather surf training throughout 2016. Is this the top video for the year? Cast your vote!

The 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year contest commenced Dec. 19, 2016, and ends Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. All of the videos can be seen on the Coast Guard YouTube channel. You can vote for your favorite videos by giving them a thumbs-up or a heart on Facebook or a thumbs-up on YouTube.

The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, on Coast Guard Compass and our Facebook page. We can’t wait to hear from you, our fans, which is your favorite!

Comments

comments

Tags: 2016 Video of the Year, 2016 VOY, coast guard station yaquina bay, Station Quillayute River, Station Siuslaw River, Station Tillamook Bay