2016 Video of the Year: Baton Rouge Flooding: Child Hoist

Posted by PA2 Diana Honings, Monday, December 19, 2016

We are pleased to announce the 2016 nominees for Coast Guard Video of the Year. We’ve selected the top 10 videos, the best of the best, as this year’s nominees. Now, we need your help in deciding the top Coast Guard video for 2016!

We’re kicking off the top 10 competition with an aircrew hoisting a child due to flooding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in August. Is this the top video for the year? Cast your vote!

The 2016 Coast Guard Video of the Year contest starts today, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, and ends Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. All of the videos can be seen on the Coast Guard YouTube channel. You can vote for your favorite videos by giving them a thumbs-up or heart on Facebook or a thumbs-up on YouTube.

The winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, on Coast Guard Compass and our Facebook page. We can’t wait to hear from you, our fans, which is your favorite!

Comments

comments

Tags: Baton Rouge, video of the year, Video of the Year 2016, videos