Spring issue of Coast Guard Magazine out today!

Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Monday, April 9, 2012

The Spring issue of Coast Guard Magazine is out! The latest issue is full of amazing content, including information about the men and women aboard Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber just days before its commissioning and behind the scenes access with a film crew from “Coast Guard Alaska.” Check out this note from the editor-in-chief, Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, and let us know what you think about the latest issue!

Continued excellence. The Coast Guard Magazine’s new look and internal focus has garnered a lot of positive feedback and we appreciate the accolades. We certainly worked hard to give you a product that contains interesting, useful content in an easy-on-the-eyes format. Our staff is dedicated to continue to provide you with the feature stories that you’ve come to expect from the Coast Guard’s flagship publication. Expect some big things from us in our next issue, including a move to an online presence for a more timely delivery of feature content and some new interesting content areas.

New content. In this issue, we take you from Kodiak, Alaska, with behind the scenes coverage of the Coast Guard Alaska television show to an up-close-and-personal visit with the crew of one of our new fast response cutters in Miami. We celebrate the retirement of the notorious “BCG” eyeglasses at Training Center Cape May and even head into space to cover one shipmate’s NASA voyage to the International Space Station.

Other highlights of the Magazine include:

All Coast and Coast to Coast feature imagery from around the service, including photos from a memorial flight for the crew of CG-6535 in Los Angeles, small boat tactical exercises in Honolulu Harbor and a safety inspection on board the S.S. American Victory Mariners Museum and Memorial in Tampa, Fla.

Shipmates introduces us to extraordinary people from around the service including Petty Officer 3rd Class Tonya Midgett, a boatswain’s mate who pitched in to help her community after Hurricane Irene, and three seamen from Cutter Venturous, whose vigilant watch helped rescue five fishermen in heavy seas.

Destinations highlights what it is like to be stationed on one of our newest national security cutters, the Cutter Stratton, in Alameda, Calif.

Q&A gives us a glimpse into the personal side of two of our own. This month, we get to know Lt. Jason Hagen, the commanding officer at Station Washington, D.C., and Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Schwartz, a machinery technician on the Cutter Dallas.

Letters from Home recognizes the families of those Coast Guardsmen who deploy to keep our country safe, including: Chief Petty Officer Collins and Petty Officers Rodriguez, Dunn, Jr., Converso and Riley.

Feedback and submissions. As promised in the last issue, here are a few of the comments that we’ve received in the past months about our efforts – don’t worry no attribution is given. We respect and appreciate honest feedback and hope to hear more about what we’re doing right and what we need to improve.

Reader: “The Shipmates, Destinations, Officer & Enlisted Q & A, and Letters from Home sections are especially well done…gives the magazine a very personal touch that really connects with the field.”

Editor: Thanks, we really tried to think of the best way to showcase the Coast Guard’s most prized asset: its people! If there are any other features that you want to see, send those ideas our way.

Reader: “…as the Department Head for 150 Prevention personnel at a major Sector, I was disappointed that there was virtually nothing in the magazine featuring anything other than cutters, boat forces, and aviation. If this were my only source of information about the Coast Guard, I’d have no idea that anyone in the CG did anything except fly planes and drive boats/ships.”

Editor: Great feedback! Although a lot of our operations involve planes, boats and ships, there are countless stories to be told of our less “glamorous” missions. The trouble is we can only run features on what we know about. I challenge all people who don’t think their stories are getting told to break out their cameras and write up a feature on the great work that they are doing every day around our service.

Your feedback and story submissions are always welcome. Email us at cgmag@uscg.mil with the subject heading “Coast Guard Magazine.”

