Coast Guard Magazine: New for 2012

Posted by PA1 Kelly Parker, Thursday, January 5, 2012

Written by Petty Officer 1st Class David Schuhlein, Coast Guard Magazine managing editor.

Greetings and Happy New Year from the staff at Coast Guard Magazine! We are pleased to introduce a completely new and redesigned issue for 2012. Rest assured, Coast Guard Magazine will continue to be a great source of feature stories from around the service, but with a more internal, people-focused flavor.

In our upcoming issues, you will see more content that highlights the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard and the great work done in the field every day in our service. To do this, we have developed and designed brand new sections and features specifically intended to be more entertaining and informative for our readers.

All Coast and Coast to Coast will feature photography highlighting our unique operations and professional people. In this issue, we go north for such images as skiing HH-65s in Kodiak, Alaska, and ice rescue trainees in Essexville, Mich.

Shipmates will tell the accomplishments of our extraordinary people in the field. In this issue, our shipmates include Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas McArthur, who earned the Silver Lifesaving Medal for his off-duty rescue of 12 people on the Great Lakes.

Destinations focuses on the unique people and missions of units around the Coast Guard. Ever wonder what it’s like at Station Saginaw River, the home of the Ice Capabilities Center of Excellence? We’ll take you to Essexville, Mich., to find out.

Q&A takes it a step further by asking shipmates about the more personal side of their jobs. In this issue we meet Lt. j.g. Amanda Hood, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Pike and Petty Offier 1st Class Edgar Cousin, pursuit coxswain at Maritime Safety and Security Team Boston.

Get Fit offers advice and training from experts on keeping your body strong. As the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Michael Leavitt relates, we need to start taking fitness seriously. In this issue, we help you build your core with a six-minute metabolic challenge that includes lateral shuffle runs and split squats.

Finally, Letters from Home recognizes family members of deployed Coast Guardsman and the appreciation they have for them. Whether deployed on an anti-terrorism mission like Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Satter or on patrol on the cutter Dependable like Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Pietraszkiewicz, Coast Guard families are there to support their loved ones.

As always, feedback and story submissions are welcome. Email us with the subject heading, “Coast Guard Magazine.” The printed version of the magazine is scheduled to arrive at local Coast Guard units late January. You may also subscribe to Coast Guard Magazine and order a personal copy. We hope you enjoy the new issue and look forward to providing the high-quality product that you expect.

Comments

comments

Tags: coast guard magazine, Feature story