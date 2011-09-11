Remembering 9/11: Coast Guard Magazine special feature

Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Sunday, September 11, 2011

Today is a day of remembrance for our nation. A day in which we reflect on lives that ended too soon, first responders who gave their all and the resiliency of America as we stand united after tragedy. Finally, today is a day that demonstrates, without a shadow of a doubt, that we will never forget.

In the spirit of remembrance and reflection, Coast Guard Magazine has produced a special issue reliving some of the sobering sights and sounds of New York City on a day that began with great promise and ended in tragedy as witnessed through the eyes of a Coast Guardsman.

“Small contingents of Coast Guardsmen make their way from Staten Island and are at Ground Zero, helping with the rescue mission at hand. Lower Manhattan looks like snow flurries have hit, everything covered in varying sized piles of beige and gray dust and debris. The air smells of burning plastic, and will for months to come. As the city empties of civilians, it fills with emergency workers and their vehicles. Getting around Lower Manhattan isn’t easy, and no one knows if it’s safe.”

To read the rest of Chief Warrant Officer Brewer’s story on what he witnessed in New York City on the day of the attacks, click the image below.

