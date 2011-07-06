Summer Edition of Coast Guard Magazine now online

Posted by LTJG Katherine Sowers, Wednesday, July 6, 2011

Post contributed by Coast Guard Magazine Editor, Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton.

The Coast Guard Magazine staff is proud to present a pre-release of our latest issue, available for download online.

The Summer Edition of Coast Guard Magazine features unique operations from around the Coast Guard including a look into the operations of Disaster Area Response Teams and their impact on helping support Midwest flooding responses.

Some more highlights from this edition:

Tsunami Response.

Sector Columbia River’s Incident Management Team responds to tsunami damage caused by the Earthquake in Japan.

Story by LT Johna N. Rossetti, Sector Columbia River.

Kicking The Tires.

RAID Team 13 is the first to train on Ft. Dix’s new Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer before deploying to CENTCOM.

Story by Sgt. Ray Reyes, New Jersey National Guard.

OPBAT.

Multinational team works to keep the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and the U.S. safe.

Story by PA2 Nicholas Ameen, 7th District Public Affairs.

Shepherding Shipmates.

Coast Guard Chaplains assist those in need.

Story by PA1 Judy Silverstein, Public Affairs Detachment St. Petersburg.

