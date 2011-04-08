Spring Edition of Coast Guard Magazine now online

Posted by Christopher Lagan, Friday, April 8, 2011

Post contributed by Coast Guard Magazine Editor, Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, and Executive Editor, Petty Officer 1st Class Kip Wadlow.

The Coast Guard Magazine staff is proud to present a pre-release of our latest issue, available for download online.

The Spring Edition of Coast Guard Magazine features a “Week in the Coast Guard” providing a snapshot of the many roles, missions and significant events the Coast Guard performed during the week of February 7-13, 2011.

Some more highlights from this edition:



From the Helm.

Commandant of the Coast Guard discusses his vision for the future of our service.

Story by Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Bob Papp.



No Price Tag on Safety.

Coast Guard marine safety inspectors work to improve commercial fishing safety.

Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nate Littlejohn.



Averting Disaster.

Coast Guard and Navy crews team up to assist a disabled cruise ship.

Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Dunphy.



Surface Tension.

Coast Guardsmen train to become Cutter Rescue Swimmers.

Story by Seaman Adam Stanton.

