Week in the Life of the Coast Guard: Weekend

Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Saturday, March 5, 2011

Written by Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, editor-in-chief, Coast Guard Magazine

Ever wonder what the Coast Guard does in an average week during the winter months? Probably pretty slow, right? While a lot of people are digging themselves out from another winter snowstorm, our service is out in full force training, rescuing those in need, and preparing for the upcoming boating season. In other words, a winter week for the Coast Guard is anything but slow.

From February 7th to the 14th, Coast Guard Magazine set out to capture a week in the life of the Coast Guard to highlight the many missions we perform. This is the final post for a Week in the Life and we hope you enjoyed the day-by-day snapshot. There are over a thousand images that were captured from this week. To see more, visit the Coast Guard’s Visual Information Gallery and search “week in the Coast Guard.”

