Week in the Life of the Coast Guard: Weekend
Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Saturday, March 5, 2011
Written by Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, editor-in-chief, Coast Guard Magazine
Ever wonder what the Coast Guard does in an average week during the winter months? Probably pretty slow, right? While a lot of people are digging themselves out from another winter snowstorm, our service is out in full force training, rescuing those in need, and preparing for the upcoming boating season. In other words, a winter week for the Coast Guard is anything but slow.
From February 7th to the 14th, Coast Guard Magazine set out to capture a week in the life of the Coast Guard to highlight the many missions we perform. This is the final post for a Week in the Life and we hope you enjoyed the day-by-day snapshot. There are over a thousand images that were captured from this week. To see more, visit the Coast Guard’s Visual Information Gallery and search “week in the Coast Guard.”
Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Gaudino, assigned to Station Kings Point in Kings Point, N.Y., cleans and inspects the station‘s small arms, Saturday. The station‘s crew and vessels are equipped with .40 caliber sidearms, M-16 rifles and boat-mounted 7.62 mm machine guns to aid in law enforcement and national security missions. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gary Rives.
Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau and crew patrol near Pribilof Islands, Alaska, in the Bering Sea with an air temperature of 12 degrees, Sunday. The Morgenthau is conducting a Bering Sea patrol to help ensure the safety of mariners working in the Bering Sea and Northern Pacific. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau.
A smallboat crew launched from Coast Guard Alligator simultaneously works to pump water from a recreational vessel, while towing it towards Clearwater, Fla., Sunday. Photo by Lt. Marc Benson.
Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay, a 140-foot icebreaking tug, clears a shipping path through the frozen Hudson River, Saturday. The Penobscot Bay, homeported in Bayonne, N.J., performs icebreaking missions up and down the Hudson River throughout the winter months to facilitate navigation, as well as to meet the reasonable demands of commerce, particularly so that home heating oil can be brought upriver to residents. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Johnson.
Jack Leth, liaison officer for the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Demucha examine a weather gauge on Lake Tahoe, Nev., Saturday. The crew conducts search and rescue, law enforcement, and national defense missions, and maintains and operates two 25-foot rapid response boats. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pamela J. Manns.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Bradley Poen, a crewmember stationed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Ahi, informs mariners that he and his boarding team will conduct a safety check, off the coast of Waianae, Hawaii. Boarding team members conduct recreational boating safety checks looking for compliance with recreational safety regulations. Team members check credentials, onboard safety equipment such as flares and fire extinguishers and life jackets. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Soto.
Fireman Mario Agudelo and Seaman Dana Parsons, both assigned to Station Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y., prepare an ice rescue sled during ice rescue training on frozen Buffalo Harbor, Sunday. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Barrett Brauch.
Comments
comments
Tags: Aaron Demucha, Bradley Poen, coast guard cutter ahi, coast guard cutter alligator, coast guard cutter morgenthau, coast guard cutter penobscot bay, coast guard magazine, Dana Parsons, Jack Leth, Justin Gaudino, Mario Agudelo, Station Buffalo, Station Kings Point, Week in the Life of the Coast Guard
I didn’t realize Lake Tahoe was free of snow and ice in the winter.
It’s a conspiracy!
My little brother took the photo in Buffalo Harbor…(USCG)
Yeah, Tahoe as a few feet of white stuff on the ground right now.
Yeah, Tahoe as a few feet of white stuff on the ground right now.
Nerdherder,
Thanks for your comment. I contacted the photographer who visited Station Lake Tahoe, Petty Officer 3rd Class Pamela Manns, and she did confirm that while there was little snow on the ground during the “Week in the life of the Coast Guard,” the station received snow the following week.
You can see more great pictures from Petty Officer Mann’s visit to Station Lake Tahoe here, here, and here.
Very Respectfully,
LTJG S. M. Young
Coast Guard Public Affairs