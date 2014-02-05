Week in the Life of the Coast Guard: Wednesday
Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Wednesday, March 2, 2011
Written by Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, editor-in-chief, Coast Guard Magazine
Ever wonder what the Coast Guard does in an average week during the winter months? Probably pretty slow, right? While a lot of people are digging themselves out from another winter snowstorm, our service is out in full force training, rescuing those in need, and preparing for the upcoming boating season. In other words, a winter week for the Coast Guard is anything but slow.
From February 7th to the 14th, Coast Guard Magazine set out to capture a week in the life of the Coast Guard to highlight the many missions our men and women perform. Over the next week, Coast Guard Compass will provide a sneak peak into the next issue of Coast Guard Magazine featuring a day-by-day snapshot of a Week in the Life of the Coast Guard.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan Dent signals that Petty Officer 1st Class Brad Fitzpatrick is ready to be hoisted into an Air Station Detroit rescue helicopter while conducting training on frozen Lake St. Clair, Mich. Conducting rescue airlifts on frozen surfaces presents unique challenges and the Coast Guard regularly practices their techniques to maintain proficiency. Photo by Lt. Mark Dukti.
Seaman Andrew Marsteller of Station New York whips – or reinforces – a mooring line. The line will be used aboard one of the station‘s response boats as the crew performs the Coast Guard‘s missions in and around New York Harbor. Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas McKenzie.
Coast Guard Special Agent Wes Forster accompanies a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth boat crew while on a patrol looking for signs of pollution in Elizabeth River, near Portsmouth, Va. The operation is an initiative to patrol Hampton Roads in an effort to reduce pollution and hold polluters accountable. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Marin.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tonya Mills, a crewmember aboard Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, assists with hoisting a buoy from Baltimore Harbor, Md. Mills, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of four female crewmembers aboard CGC James Rankin. Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tasha Tully.
Coast Guard divers familiarize themselves with the hull of Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star as part of the training for the annual Cold Water Diving Course in Seattle. The course is being held in both Seattle and Diamond Lake, Wash. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan W. Bradshaw.
Petty Officer 1st Class Allen Wilkinson, a coxswain on Coast Guard Cutter Washington, operates the small boat during search and rescue and helicopter operations training with an SH-60B helicopter from Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 in Agat Bay, Guam. Coast Guard Sector Guam relies upon its Department of Defense partnerships to support the search and rescue mission in an area of responsibility that mirrors the size of the continental United States. Photo by Lt. j.g. Justin Valentino.
Chief Petty Officer Ryan Hooper, a maritime enforcement specialist at Training Team West, conducts boating under the influence enforcement training for boarding officers at Station Vallejo, Calif. Following the classroom training, boarding officers had the opportunity to apply their training on volunteers. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pamela Manns.
There are over a thousand images that were captured from this week. To see more, visit the Coast Guard’s Visual Information Gallery and search “week in the Coast Guard.”
