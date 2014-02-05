Week in the Life of the Coast Guard: Thursday
Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Thursday, March 3, 2011
Written by Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, editor-in-chief, Coast Guard Magazine
Ever wonder what the Coast Guard does in an average week during the winter months? Probably pretty slow, right? While a lot of people are digging themselves out from another winter snowstorm, our service is out in full force training, rescuing those in need, and preparing for the upcoming boating season. In other words, a winter week for the Coast Guard is anything but slow.
From February 7th to the 14th, Coast Guard Magazine set out to capture a week in the life of the Coast Guard to highlight the many missions our men and women perform. Over the next week, Coast Guard Compass will provide a sneak peak into the next issue of Coast Guard Magazine featuring a day-by-day snapshot of a Week in the Life of the Coast Guard.
Capt. Michael Korale, senior dental executive at the Coast Guard wing at Tripler Army Medical Base in Honolulu, performs a dental exam on a member. The clinic provides physical examinations, immunizations and clinical laboratory, pharmacy and referral services to other treatment facilities for specialty care. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael De Nyse.
Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Bob Papp delivers his first State of the Coast Guard Address at Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C. During his speech, Papp painted a picture of the state of the service while laying out his vision for the future. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley.
Students learn to become information system technicians at Training Center Petaluma, Calif. ITs are responsible for establishing and maintaining Coast Guard computer systems, analog and digital voice systems and installing and maintaining the physical network infrastructure that ties the systems together. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pamela Manns.
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay makes their first close-assist pass of the day near the articulated tug and barge Everlast in heavy ice as sea smoke rises from the ice at their stern in Lake Erie. Morro Bay, homeported in New London, Conn., is deployed to the Great Lakes for icebreaking season. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay.
Fireman Kristin Carfi, stationed at Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, Calif., adjusts the hydraulic ram of a watertight door on a 47-foot motor lifeboat as part of maintaining readiness at the station. Carfi recently completed the machinery technician strikers program and expects a promotion to petty officer this summer. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Swanson.
Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Potter maintains a safety watch over the 431-foot flat-deck barge Davy Crockett on Columbia River, Ore. Davy Crockett began leaking oil into the Columbia River during a civilian salvage operation on Jan. 27. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric J. Chandler.
Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Hendl reaches for his bag before he leaves for Kuwait City, Kuwait. Hendl is attached to Port Security Unit 313, homeported in Everett, Wash. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crystalynn A. Kneen.
There are over a thousand images that were captured from this week. To see more, visit the Coast Guard’s Visual Information Gallery and search “week in the Coast Guard.”
Comments
comments
Tags: Adm. Bob Papp, coast guard cutter morro bay, coast guard magazine, Joshua Hendl, Kristin Carfi, Luke Potter, Michael Korale, Training Center Petaluma, Tripler Army Medical Base, Week in the Life of the Coast Guard