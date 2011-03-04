Week in the Life of the Coast Guard: Friday
Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Friday, March 4, 2011
Written by Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, editor-in-chief, Coast Guard Magazine
Ever wonder what the Coast Guard does in an average week during the winter months? Probably pretty slow, right? While a lot of people are digging themselves out from another winter snowstorm, our service is out in full force training, rescuing those in need, and preparing for the upcoming boating season. In other words, a winter week for the Coast Guard is anything but slow.
From February 7th to the 14th, Coast Guard Magazine set out to capture a week in the life of the Coast Guard to highlight the many missions our men and women perform. Over the next week, Coast Guard Compass will provide a sneak peak into the next issue of Coast Guard Magazine featuring a day-by-day snapshot of a Week in the Life of the Coast Guard.
Petty Officer 3rd Class James Schumer takes a break atop an aid that the Aids to Navigation Team Wanchese crew is repairing near Oregon Inlet, N.C. The Oregon Inlet and Roanoke Channels are mazes of sand bars and drifts. The ANT crew must constantly keep the aids repaired and cleaned for the safe navigation of the waterways. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Rushane works on a gas chromatograph at the Marine Safety Lab in New London, Conn. The gas chromatograph is a tool used to aid in determining the origin of oil samples from pollution cases. Since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill response, caseload at the Marine Safety Lab has increased. This week the lab processed approximately 150 cases. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Johnson.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Kimose instructs Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Horn as he handcuffs Petty Officer 3rd Class Howard LaCroix during boarding team training at Base Support Unit San Pedro in San Pedro, Calif. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall.
A Kodiak-based aircrew conducts an overflight assessment of the grounded 68-foot fishing vessel Midnite Sun for environmental impact near Afognak Island northwest of Kodiak, Alaska. The Midnite Sun ran aground at 12:13 a.m. and its crew was safely flown to Kodiak by an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Lally.
A Coast Guard Station Saginaw River airboat crew returns to base after an ice patrol near Saginaw Bay, Mich. Photo by Auxiliary Commodore Jerri Smith.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Mahasin Abdullah works on a voice-over for a children’s safety cartoon at a studio in San Pedro, Calif. The cartoon, named Station Safewater, aims to teach young children how to stay safe on the beach, in the water and on a boat. Abdullah is voicing the part of Petty Officer Haley, who teaches the kids how important it is to not play on marine radios and make false distress calls. Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Eggers.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason McGrath watches as an HC-130 Hercules aircraft operates with one right-wing engine secured while flying near Sacramento, Calif. The 186 Coast Guardsmen who serve at Air Station Sacramento carry out search and rescue and maritime law enforcement missions and provide air support for not only California, but also the entire West Coast. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Pamela J. Manns.
