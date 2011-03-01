Week in the Life of the Coast Guard: Monday

Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Monday, February 28, 2011

Written by Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, editor-in-chief, Coast Guard Magazine

Ever wonder what the Coast Guard does in an average week during the winter months? Probably pretty slow, right? While a lot of people are digging themselves out from another winter snowstorm, our service is out in full force training, rescuing those in need, and preparing for the upcoming boating season. In other words, a winter week for the Coast Guard is anything but slow.

From February 7th to the 14th, Coast Guard Magazine set out to capture a week in the life of the Coast Guard to highlight the many missions our men and women perform. Over the next week, Coast Guard Compass will provide a sneak peak into the next issue of Coast Guard Magazine featuring a day-by-day snapshot of a Week in the Life of the Coast Guard.

