Week in the Life of the Coast Guard: Monday
Posted by LT Stephanie Young, Monday, February 28, 2011
Written by Chief Petty Officer CC Clayton, editor-in-chief, Coast Guard Magazine
Ever wonder what the Coast Guard does in an average week during the winter months? Probably pretty slow, right? While a lot of people are digging themselves out from another winter snowstorm, our service is out in full force training, rescuing those in need, and preparing for the upcoming boating season. In other words, a winter week for the Coast Guard is anything but slow.
From February 7th to the 14th, Coast Guard Magazine set out to capture a week in the life of the Coast Guard to highlight the many missions our men and women perform. Over the next week, Coast Guard Compass will provide a sneak peak into the next issue of Coast Guard Magazine featuring a day-by-day snapshot of a Week in the Life of the Coast Guard.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Charity Washko, a health services technician, applies a bandage to a Coast Guardsman’s thumb after taking the stitches out of it. Corpsmen at the clinic see patients alongside physicians five days a week and staff an emergency room all the time at the clinic. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Jonathan Lally.
Boatcrew members from Station Annapolis, Md., use their 41-foot utility boat to take members from Aids to Navigation Team Baltimore to the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay. Following a low-voltage alarm, members from ANT Baltimore visited the lighthouse to ensure that the lighting equipment was working correctly. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Brazzell.
Petty Officer 1st Class George London awaits rescue by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Rivero during ice rescue training conducted at Station Harbor Beach, Mich. Such training allows the crews to maintain proficiency in the Great Lakes’ cold weather environment and gives them the expertise and confidence to respond effectively when called to rescue or assist a citizen in danger on the ice. Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Cichoracki.
An Alaska-based MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew assists emergency medical personnel in King Cove, Alaska, in transferring a 63-year-old woman from the King Cove clinic to a Coast Guard helicopter. The woman was reported to have abdominal pains and needed a medevac to Cold Bay, Alaska, where she was transferred to another flight for further medical care in Anchorage. Coast Guard photo.
Petty Officer 1st Class Julian Bell and Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Rollins, both port state examiners stationed in Sector San Francisco’s Prevention Department, conduct an inspection on the Carnival Splendor cruise ship, while the ship undergoes repairs at dry dock. On Nov. 8, 2010, the second day of a voyage from Long Beach, Calif., to the Mexican Riviera, the ship experienced a fire in the engine room, cutting all electrical power. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Swanson.
Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Bob Papp shakes hands with Indian coast guard Director General Vice Adm. Anil Chopra during the Indian delegation’s visit to Coast Guard Headquarters. During the visit, Chopra met with U.S. Coast Guard senior leaders and had lunch in the flag mess. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley.
Antonio Nunn, a member of the buoy depot at Sector San Francisco, attaches a piece of retroreflective tape to the top of a buoy before it is deployed. Retroreflective tape is attached to buoys to assist mariners sailing in impaired visibility. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Metcalf.
This venture turned out very well. Nice work to the PAs and thanks to all the CG members who contributed images or were photographed. Looking forward to the next six days of images!
